Duluth looking to spread downtown rev...

Duluth looking to spread downtown revitalization

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Star Tribune

The Pastoret Terrace building in downtown Duluth sits on property ripe for redevelopment. City leaders say it may be too far gone to be saved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
...also...since we're here. Nov '16 Victim 21
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise... Oct '16 Want Hillarys Pro... 1
News Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role Oct '16 gulf01 9
Snitch list.... Oct '16 IMHO 12
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,989 • Total comments across all topics: 277,388,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC