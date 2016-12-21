Duluth Library Plans Address Low Scho...

Duluth Library Plans Address Low School Readiness Rates

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WDIO

That's what's prompted Duluth's public library to prioritize school readiness as part of its latest strategic plan approved this month by the city council. On Wednesday, a half dozen kids and kids parents huddled around for morning story time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Duluth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list.... 4 hr Nicole lamb 13
Telepizza Background Check Nov '16 Donald 2
...also...since we're here. Nov '16 Victim 21
We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Nov '16 The Truth 1
Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise... Oct '16 Want Hillarys Pro... 1
News Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role Oct '16 gulf01 9
See all Duluth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Duluth Forum Now

Duluth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Duluth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Duluth, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,365 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC