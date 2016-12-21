Council Proposal Lays Groundwork for ...

Council Proposal Lays Groundwork for Rideshare in Duluth

Alternatives to traditional taxi cabs are becoming increasingly popular and soon, Duluth could be home to transportation network companies or TNC's. The term describes companies like Uber or Lyft, and now, a proposed city council ordinance lays the groundwork for them to begin operating in Duluth.

