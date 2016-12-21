Club Honors Donors as Fundraising for West Duluth Ski Trails Continues
The Grand Avenue Nordic Center will be located next to the Grand Avenue Chalet at the base of Spirit Mountain in West Duluth. The Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club gathered Wednesday to honor several businesses that have donated funding for a new ski trail system in West Duluth, as fundraising for the project continues.
