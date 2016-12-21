Cloquet Man Charged with Murder in Fond du Lac Shooting Death
The 33-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man Friday on the Fond du Lac Reservation has been charged with second degree murder. Wayne Joseph Bosto of Cloquet was in Carlton County court Tuesday morning where he was also charged with possession of a firearm.
