Cirrus celebrates sale of first personal jet
Cirrus co-founder and CEO Dale Klapmeier introduces the new Vision Jet during a Monday celebration in the company's new Duluth production facility. The first Cirrus Vision Jet was purchased by Joe Whisenhunt, left, an Arkansas commercial real estate developer who previously purchased and flew 10 Cirrus propeller planes for business and personal use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov 25
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
|Snitch list....
|Oct '16
|IMHO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC