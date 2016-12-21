Carlton Man Seriously Injured in Broa...

Carlton Man Seriously Injured in Broadside Crash

1 hr ago Read more: WDIO

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Taurus was heading north at the junction of Interstate 35. The driver was trying to make a left hand turn when they were broadsided by a southbound Mazda. The passenger in the Taurus, 26-year-old Joshua Immerfall, was brought to St. Mary's in Duluth with serious injuries.

