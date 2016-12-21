Carlton Man Seriously Injured in Broadside Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Taurus was heading north at the junction of Interstate 35. The driver was trying to make a left hand turn when they were broadsided by a southbound Mazda. The passenger in the Taurus, 26-year-old Joshua Immerfall, was brought to St. Mary's in Duluth with serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDIO.
Add your comments below
Duluth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Telepizza Background Check
|Nov '16
|Donald
|2
|...also...since we're here.
|Nov '16
|Victim
|21
|We in Minniesota can still change our vote..THE...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Millions of Baby Boomers Want Hillary's Promise...
|Oct '16
|Want Hillarys Pro...
|1
|Biden 'doesn't want' Clinton US admin role
|Oct '16
|gulf01
|9
|Snitch list....
|Oct '16
|IMHO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Duluth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC