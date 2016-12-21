Cabot pilot first to receive certific...

Cabot pilot first to receive certification for new jet

Thursday Dec 22

For Bobby Gilliam, being a pilot is like spending most days on vacation, and from Dec. 2-9, he was in Duluth, Minnesota, becoming the first person to complete SF50 type-rating training to operate the Cirrus Vision Jet, a new single-engine personal jet created by Cirrus Aircraft.

