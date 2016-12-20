Boulevard Lake, Duluth MN
This undated postcard must be showing one of what Duluthians call the "Twin Ponds" these days. Skyline Parkway was commonly referred to as "The Boulevard," short for Rogers Boulevard, before taking its modern name in 1929.
