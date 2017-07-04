Woman, 18, says she was held by prostitution ring The woman said she was held for about a week when she escaped from pimps in Des Moines. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2unlc7D DES MOINES - An 18-year-old Iowa woman told police that a group of people sold her and "at least 10 other girls" for sex in Des Moines, according to a police report.

