Bp. Griswold on the Prayer Book
Ellen Johnston, program consultant for Virginia Theological Seminary's Center for Liturgy and Music , writes about a consultation on revising the 1979 Book of Common Prayer: The Most Rev. Frank Griswold opened with an address in which he submitted that the ethos of the 1979 BCP has not been fully integrated into the Episcopal Church making prayer book [revision] premature.
