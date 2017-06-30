Vienna Boys' Choir coming to Dubuque

Vienna Boys' Choir coming to Dubuque

Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

The Vienna Boys' Choir will perform at the Heritage Center on the campus of the University of Dubuque, with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. The famous choir has performed as a vocal ensemble for over five centuries, and appeared at New York's Carnegie Hall among other legendary venues. Main floor tickets for the performance will be $35, while balcony tickets will go for $30.

