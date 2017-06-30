Vienna Boys Choir coming to Dubuque

The Dubuque Arts Council is bringing the Vienna Boys Choir to the University of Dubuque Heritage Center in John and Alice Butler Hall on November 17 at 7:30 p.m. The choir is actually created by four separate ensembles of 23 - 26 boys each, totaling 100 choristers at the Vienna Boys Choir's school at any given time, all of them between the ages of 10 and 14. The program for the Vienna Boys Choir's evening in Dubuque is called "Bella Italia." It is a program of popular and classical compositions from Italy, to include classical pieces by Vivaldi, Rossini, Verdi, Mascagni and other Italian composers, along with popular favorites as "Santa Lucia," "O sole mio," "Volare" and more.

