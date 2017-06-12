Two awarded Bruce E. Lawrence scholar...

Two awarded Bruce E. Lawrence scholarships

The Phillipsburg High School Class of 1960 awarded two $1,000 scholarships in memory of Major Bruce E. Lawrence, a member of the class, who was an Air Force pilot shot down in North Vietnam in 1968. Robert Melise, football captain and Outstanding Lineman of the P'Burg/Easton game and 4- time varsity letter winner in wrestling, will attend University of Dubuque.

