Six train cars detail in Dubuque County
First responders tell TV9 six cars on a Canadian Pacific train have derailed near the Mississippi River and Waupeton Road in Sherrill. That's in Dubuque County and about 30 minutes north of Dubuque.
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl...
|Apr '17
|Randy
|1
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
