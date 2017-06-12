Rev. Stanley Jewell

Rev. Stanley Jewell

Reverend Doctor Stanley Eugene Jewell, 67 of Westminster, CO died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Good Samaritans Hospital, in Lafayette, Co. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 8 at 1:30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman St. Denver, Co.

