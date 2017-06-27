New partnership between Dubuque county and city libraries
Getting their hands on the books and DVDs they want is about to get much easier for people who use the Dubuque County Library District. That's because there's a new agreement between the Dubuque County Library District and the City of Dubuque's Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
