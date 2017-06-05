Most Rev. Daniel W. Kucera, O.S.B., A...

Most Rev. Daniel W. Kucera, O.S.B., Abbot, Archbishop, Builder and Educator, Dies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Daily Herald

MOST REV. DANIEL W. KUCERA, O.S.B. May 7, 1923 -- May 30, 2017 Courtesy of "The WItness," Archdiocese of Dubuque Born in Chicago on May 7, 1923, he learned at an early age about the Benedictines of St. Procopius Abbey, and in 1937 he followed an older brother in coming to the schools in Lisle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl... Apr '17 Randy 1
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... (Nov '16) Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16) Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,639,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC