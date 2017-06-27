Man faces multiple charges in Dubuque

Nathan M. Chapman, 44, was arrested at about 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue on charges of assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon, first-degree harassment, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, trespassing, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia. Documents say Dubuque police officers were called to 1305 Lincoln Ave. at about 5:30 p.m. Friday because Chapman was at the home in violation of a court order.

