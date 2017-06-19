Kinseth Breaks Ground On Towneplace Suites In Dubuque's Millwork District
Kinseth Hospitality Companies is pleased to announce the official ground breaking of the Toweplace Suites Dubuque, Iowa took place on June 22, 2017. The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the construction site of the TownePlace Suites by Marriott located at 1151 Washington Street.
