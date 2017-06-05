Jen Gloeckner's new album a late night delight
Uses trip hop touchstones and soundtrack-style savvy to crank up the all-by-myself allure of the wee small hours But anyone in need of a new record to put them in touch with that dreamy young fool from way back when will find that Jen Gloeckner's latest does the time travel thing in some style. Thirty-nine minutes that can spiral into hours as the mist takes over... Using trip hop touchstones and soundtrack-style savvy to crank up the all-by-myself allure of the wee small hours, Gloeckner wasn't based in any mystery-filled city while recording these torch songs: they were created in her bedroom in Dubuque, Iowa.
