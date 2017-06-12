Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home in Dubuque
Volunteer crews are building this brand new home on Lenox Street in Dubuque. It's part of a blitz build, which means volunteers from across the country traveled to Dubuque, to feverishly work on building the main structure of the home.
