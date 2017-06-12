Groups help feed tri-state area child...

Groups help feed tri-state area children over the summer

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Without the consistency of school breakfasts and lunches, some children do not have the same access to healthy food during the summer months, according to Tara Notz, principal for the Andrew Community School District. "We know that offering them a variety of nutritious things is what's best for all of us," she told the Telegraph Herald .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl... Apr '17 Randy 1
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... (Nov '16) Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16) Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Dubuque County was issued at June 17 at 1:17AM CDT

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC