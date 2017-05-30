Five Things City Leaders Should Know ...

Five Things City Leaders Should Know About the Paris Withdrawal

After President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, hundreds of city leaders spoke out to denounce the decision. From New York to Pittsburgh to Dubuque, Iowa, mayors and councilmembers pledged to oppose the withdrawal, work on alternative actions, and continue to address climate change in their own communities.

