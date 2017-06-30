Fincel's Sweet Corn behind schedule due to cool weather
"Well we'd love for it to be ready as soon as possible," Sarah Fincel said, "but Mother Nature did not cooperate as best as we would've like in May. So right now we're thinking somewhere around July 9 or 10." Not too long ago the corn was barely an inch off the ground and the Fincel's were ahead of schedule. Now the corn's taller, but they're a bit behind schedule.
