Fincel's Sweet Corn behind schedule d...

Fincel's Sweet Corn behind schedule due to cool weather

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KCRG

"Well we'd love for it to be ready as soon as possible," Sarah Fincel said, "but Mother Nature did not cooperate as best as we would've like in May. So right now we're thinking somewhere around July 9 or 10." Not too long ago the corn was barely an inch off the ground and the Fincel's were ahead of schedule. Now the corn's taller, but they're a bit behind schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl... Apr '17 Randy 1
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens (Dec '16) Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... (Nov '16) Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16) Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,939 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC