Dubuque teen graduates 2 days before death from cancer

Family, teachers and friends are remembering an eastern Iowa teen who reached her goal last week of graduating from high school - just two days before she died after a months-long battle with cancer. The Telegraph Herald reports that 18-year-old Allison Cress graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque on June 3. The feat came after she was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in September a little more than two weeks after starting her senior year.

