Dubuque 2017 water quality reports available

The City of Dubuque Water Department has published the annual water quality reports for the Dubuque, Vernon, and Barrington Lakes water supplies. The drinking water for all three systems met all state and federal water quality requirements and had no drinking water violations in 2016.

