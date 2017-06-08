Cooking in the dark: Blind students learn how to cook in Dubuque
For people with no vision issues, cooking is a skill that is often taken for granted--even if you're no good at it. A number of blind and visually impaired students spent the day Wednesday at Table Mound Elementary School learning how to make their own pizzas.
