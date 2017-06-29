Consumer fireworks still prohibited in Dubuque

The City of Dubuque is reminding residents that, under current City Code, the use of consumer fireworks is still prohibited within the city. The new state law legalized the use of fireworks, where allowed by cities and counties, from June 1 - July 8 and Dec. 10 - Jan. 3. However, Iowa Code expressly states that a city may enact or maintain ordinances that limit or prohibit the use of fireworks.

