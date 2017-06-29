Consumer fireworks still prohibited in Dubuque
The City of Dubuque is reminding residents that, under current City Code, the use of consumer fireworks is still prohibited within the city. The new state law legalized the use of fireworks, where allowed by cities and counties, from June 1 - July 8 and Dec. 10 - Jan. 3. However, Iowa Code expressly states that a city may enact or maintain ordinances that limit or prohibit the use of fireworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl...
|Apr '17
|Randy
|1
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC