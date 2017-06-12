Caryl Moye
Caryl Moye, 96, of Reinbeck, Iowa died May 29, 2017 at The Elms Assisted Living in Reinbeck, Iowa. A memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck with Reverend Joel Love officiating.
