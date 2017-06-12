August trial set for Dubuque teacher ...

August trial set for Dubuque teacher charged in pot case

An August trial has been scheduled for an eastern Iowa high school teacher charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Court records say 46-year-old Dubuque resident Douglas Spahn has pleaded not guilty.

