Two arrested in human trafficking investigation
On Friday, May 5th, 2017 members of the Dubuque Drug Task Force, Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security, and Dubuque Police Department made two arrests in an ongoing investigation. John R. Hart, 66, and Meirong Li, 53, both of 2180 Saint Celia Street, Dubuque, were arrested as part of an investigation into the activity at The Flower Garden, 2600 Dodge Street, Unit C7, and at The 485 TuiNa Studio, 485 Locust Street.
