Two arrested in Dubuque stand-off
Lieutenant Scott Baxter says officers responded to 575 Almond Street at around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night after getting information that 28-year-old Kelshawn Marshall was inside. Marshall was wanted on felony warrants for aiding and abetting, going armed with intent and weapon possession.
