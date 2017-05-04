Two arrested in Dubuque on prostituti...

Two arrested in Dubuque on prostitution charges

Tuesday May 2

On Tuesday morning, Dubuque authorities arrested two women on prostitution charges, while executing search warrants in regards to a prostitution investigation ongoing for several months. Search warrants were executed at both The Flower Garden and The 485 TuiNa Studio.

