Two arrested in Dubuque on prostitution charges
On Tuesday morning, Dubuque authorities arrested two women on prostitution charges, while executing search warrants in regards to a prostitution investigation ongoing for several months. Search warrants were executed at both The Flower Garden and The 485 TuiNa Studio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl...
|Apr 22
|Randy
|1
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC