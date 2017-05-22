The Mom Stop: Greater good must prevail

The Mom Stop: Greater good must prevail

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Dansville-Genesee Country Expres

Between five pregnancies, three births and surgeries that followed two miscarriages, I could buy a nice used car with what I have paid in related medical bills over the last 8 years -- and that's with good insurance. We are the lucky ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dansville-Genesee Country Expres.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl... Apr 22 Randy 1
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16) Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Dubuque County was issued at May 23 at 4:19AM CDT

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC