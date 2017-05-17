Some advice: don't get too big for your britches
The husband's "first job" was selling fortune eggs. He hollowed out raw eggs and inserted a tiny folded paper with "fortunes" he copied out of the horoscope section of the newspaper, took them to school and sold them to classmates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl...
|Apr 22
|Randy
|1
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC