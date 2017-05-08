Serial killer suspect went undiscovered for more than a year

U.S. Rep. Rod Blum angrily walked out of a televised interview in front of a group of schoolchildren in Dubuque, Iowa, when pressed about screening attendees to his public meetings. U.S. Rep. Rod Blum angrily walked out of a televised interview in front of a group of schoolchildren in Dubuque, Iowa, when pressed about screening attendees to his public meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.