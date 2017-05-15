Sam Clovis speaking at an early Trump...

Sam Clovis speaking at an early Trump campaign event in Dubuque, Iowa.

Monday May 15 Read more: Common Dreams

President Donald Trump is expected to pick Sam Clovis, a conservative talk show host who campaigned for Trump in Iowa, for the position of "chief scientist" as the U.S. Department of Agriculture , reported ProPublica and the Washington Post this weekend. "If the president goes forward with this nomination, it'll be yet another example of blatant dismissal of the value of scientific expertise among his administration appointees."

