Prostitution sting leads to 2 arrests in Dubuque
An ongoing prostitution sting leads to two arrests. Authorities in Dubuque executed search warrants at The Flower Garden, located at 2600 Dodge St. and The 485 TuiNa Studio at 485 Locust St. A third took place at a home at 2180 St. Celia St., which belongs to John Hart, the owner of both businesses.
