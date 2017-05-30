Police respond to shots fired near Du...

Police respond to shots fired near Dubuque

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: KCRG

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office, Dubuque Police Department, Asbury Police Department and Peosta Police Department were called to Old Highway Road, near Julien Lane, for a report of shots fired just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shumacher was arrested following a search of his house and vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl... Apr '17 Randy 1
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... (Nov '16) Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16) Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC