New riverboat coming to Cincinnati
New riverboat coming to Cincinnati Queen City Riverboats, a charter cruise company based out of Dayton, Kentucky has purchased a new riverboat. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2pt8vYr The riverboat, known as The Spirit of Dubuque, was based out of Dubuque, Iowa on the Mississippi River.
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl...
|Apr 22
|Randy
|1
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
