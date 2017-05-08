Iowa congressman walks out of a TV interview and into an angry town hall meeting
DUBUQUE, Iowa - An Iowa congressman walked out of a television interview on Monday, declining to explain why his staff is prescreening constituents who plan to attend his town hall meetings this week. A few hours later, Rep. Rod Blum showed up at his town hall meeting where most of the prescreened audience screamed at him.
