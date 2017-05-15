Gale, a Cengage Company Learning Fina...

Gale, a Cengage Company Learning Financial Development Award recipient named

Mid-Continent Public Library, the largest public library system in the Kansas City metropolitan area-serving nearly 800,000 people across its three-county district-is the 2017 winner of the prestigious Gale, a Cengage Company Learning Financial Development Award. The award is presented annually to a library organization for exhibiting meritorious achievements in carrying out a project to secure new funding resources for a public or academic library.

