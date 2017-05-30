Dubuque teacher on paid leave after drug arrest
A teacher that's worked with the Dubuque School District for nearly 20 years is now on paid leave following his arrest. Dubuque police say they arrested Spahn Tuesday afternoon at his home at 1005 Boyer Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl...
|Apr '17
|Randy
|1
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC