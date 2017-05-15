Dubuque Co. deputies investigating po...

Dubuque Co. deputies investigating possible assault that sent man to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: KCRG

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said a man suffered a "pretty significant injury" on Saturday at a rural Dubuque trailer park. Investigators did not learn about the injuries until Tuesday because a private ambulance company handled the call to the residence for what was described as a "fall victim."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl... Apr 22 Randy 1
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16) Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC