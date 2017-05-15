Dubuque Co. deputies investigating possible assault that sent man to hospital
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office said a man suffered a "pretty significant injury" on Saturday at a rural Dubuque trailer park. Investigators did not learn about the injuries until Tuesday because a private ambulance company handled the call to the residence for what was described as a "fall victim."
