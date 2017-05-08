Blum to hold first of four town halls in Dubuque
Congressman Rod Blum will hold his first of four town halls starting Monday evening at Dubuque Senior High School in the Nora Gym. The town hall is reserved to only constituents of Iowa's 1st District.
