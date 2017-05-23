A.Y.'s costly mistake: A uniform's co...

A.Y.'s costly mistake: A uniform's color nearly lost an important tool

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lexington County Chronicle

You've got one. I've got one. Everyone from professional plumbers to weekend do-it-yourselfers has one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lexington County Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl... Apr '17 Randy 1
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16) Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dubuque County was issued at May 24 at 12:09PM CDT

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC