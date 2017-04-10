Your fitness tracker can count your s...

Your fitness tracker can count your steps, but it's not that good at monitoring your heart rate

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Cara Gilman wears a Fitbit tracker as she leads a yoga workout in Boston. A new study assessing four wristband fitness trackers found that none of them were good at tracking heart rate when users were moving while exercising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
News Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Yonis 3
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,205,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC