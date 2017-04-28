Woman arrested at Dubuque hotel for a...

Woman arrested at Dubuque hotel for alleged prostitution

Friday Apr 28

Authorities say 43-year-old Lihua Deng of Chicago is charged with prostitution. Undercover investigators with the Dubuque Drug Task Force received information several different men were visiting a room at the Hilton Garden Inn on Greyhound Park Road within a short period of time.

Dubuque, IA

