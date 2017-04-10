Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa schools mon...

Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa schools monitoring manhunt

Monday Apr 10

Schools in Wisconsin and East Dubuque enacted soft lock-downs after police announced they were trying to track down a gun thief. The Rock County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office says he stole more than a dozen handguns and rifles from a Janesville store last week and then set his car on fire.

